Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with exclusive offers at Dhaka Regency
In the sacred month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort warmly invites guests to experience a delightful journey of flavors and heartfelt hospitality through its specially curated Ramadan dining celebrations, reports a press release.
Blending traditional flavors with modern hospitality and a serene ambiance, the hotel presents a range of attractive dining experiences, making it an ideal destination for family gatherings, friendly reunions, and corporate events.
Throughout Ramadan, one of the biggest loyalty program Dhaka Regency Premier Club members, Dhaka Regency Fan group members and numerous bank card holders can enjoy exciting ‘Buy One Get One’ dining privileges, while selected BRAC Bank cardholders will receive an exclusive ‘Buy One Get Two’ offer as a prime partner, making Iftar and dinner gatherings even more delightful at the most popular dinning outlet Grandiose Restaurant.
In addition, corporate partners and selected cardholders can take advantage of exclusive unlimited buffet dinner bundle offers, priced at Tk 9,999 net for three persons and Tk 11,999 net for four persons, allowing diners to indulge in unlimited buffet experiences with added value and premium hospitality.
To further enrich the Ramadan experience, the hotel’s popular rooftop garden restaurant, Grill on the Skyline, will feature special platters designed for friends and families.
Dhaka Regency Premier Club members and selected bank cardholders will also enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount, adding extra value to their dining experience.
As always, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort aims to create a memorable Ramadan atmosphere through heartfelt service, a captivating environment, and exquisite culinary offerings, reflecting the true spirit of Ramadan; unity, generosity, and shared joy in every moment.
Whether hosting corporate Iftar gatherings or intimate family celebrations, Dhaka Regency promises an unforgettable Ramadan experience filled with taste, tradition, and togetherness.
Guests are warmly invited to make advance reservations to enjoy these special arrangements. For details and bookings, please call 01713-332661 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/17qPbMQwi6/