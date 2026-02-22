Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with exclusive offers at Dhaka Regency

In the sacred month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort warmly invites guests to experience a delightful journey of flavors and heartfelt hospitality through its specially curated Ramadan dining celebrations, reports a press release.

Blending traditional flavors with modern hospitality and a serene ambiance, the hotel presents a range of attractive dining experiences, making it an ideal destination for family gatherings, friendly reunions, and corporate events.