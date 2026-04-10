Tourism Malaysia opens pavilion at Dhaka Travel Mart
Tourism Malaysia officially inaugurated its pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart 2026 (DTM 2026), marking a significant milestone in its continued efforts to promote the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign (VM2026) in the South Asian region, said a press release.
The pavilion was formally inaugurated by Malaysian High Commissioner Mohd Shuhada Othman, underscoring Malaysia’s strong commitment to enhancing tourism and bilateral ties with Bangladesh.
Malaysia’s participation in DTM 2026 features a delegation of 17 exhibitors, led by Solehuddin Ahmad, Deputy Director of the International Promotion Division (Asia & Africa).
The delegation comprises representatives from the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), as well as key travel trade partners including tour operators and airlines.
The three-day fair, held from 9 to 11 April 2026 in Dhaka, provides a strategic platform for engagement with travel trade partners and consumers alike.
In line with evolving travel trends, Malaysia continues to diversify its offerings to meet the growing demand for meaningful and specialized travel experiences.
A key highlight this year is Malaysia’s strong emphasis on healthcare travel. The country proudly announced the launch of the “Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism,” reinforcing its position as a leading destination for high-quality and affordable medical services.
With state-of-the-art hospitals, internationally accredited healthcare facilities, and highly skilled medical professionals, Malaysia is increasingly recognized as a trusted hub for medical tourism.
The Malaysian delegation extended a warm invitation to Bangladeshi travellers to explore these advanced healthcare services, where cutting-edge technology is complemented by compassionate, patient-centered care.
This initiative is expected to further strengthen healthcare cooperation between Malaysia and Bangladesh, offering Bangladeshi patients access to reliable, efficient, and globally recognized treatment options.
Speaking on the occasion, representatives from Tourism Malaysia highlighted Bangladesh as a key market, with growing visitor numbers and strong connectivity between the two countries.
Participation in DTM 2026 reflects Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to increasing its visibility, fostering partnerships, and driving momentum for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.