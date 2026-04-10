Tourism Malaysia opens pavilion at Dhaka Travel Mart

Tourism Malaysia officially inaugurated its pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart 2026 (DTM 2026), marking a significant milestone in its continued efforts to promote the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign (VM2026) in the South Asian region, said a press release.

The pavilion was formally inaugurated by Malaysian High Commissioner Mohd Shuhada Othman, underscoring Malaysia’s strong commitment to enhancing tourism and bilateral ties with Bangladesh.