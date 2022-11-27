Local

Genex Infosys, Meghna Bank ink deal on mobile financial solutions

Prothom Alo English Desk

Genex Infosys Limited signed an agreement with Meghna Bank to implement mobile financial solution, said a press release.

The tri-party partnership between Meghna Bank, Genex and Modefin - a global fintech solution provider, will enable the Bank to expand its client base, tapping into the larger unbanked population, especially in the rural areas of Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony was held at Meghna Bank HQ in Dhaka on 22 November. Sohail R K Hussain, managing director of Meghna Bank, Prince Mojumder, co-founder and CEO of Genex Infosys Limited and Amarnath Chowdary, founder and managing director of Modefin, were the signatories.

Chairman of Megna Bank lawmaker HN Ashequr Rahman, Shyamol B Das, DMD and CIO of Meghna Bank, Amit Darda, co-founder and director of Modefin, Abu Taiyab, chief operating officer of Genex Infosys and other high officials from all three organizations were also present at the ceremony.

