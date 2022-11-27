Genex Infosys, Meghna Bank ink deal on mobile financial solutions

The signing ceremony was held at Meghna Bank HQ in Dhaka on 22 November. Sohail R K Hussain, managing director of Meghna Bank, Prince Mojumder, co-founder and CEO of Genex Infosys Limited and Amarnath Chowdary, founder and managing director of Modefin, were the signatories.
Chairman of Megna Bank lawmaker HN Ashequr Rahman, Shyamol B Das, DMD and CIO of Meghna Bank, Amit Darda, co-founder and director of Modefin, Abu Taiyab, chief operating officer of Genex Infosys and other high officials from all three organizations were also present at the ceremony.