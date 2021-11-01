Gadget & Gear launches iPhone 13 in Bangladesh

Food vlogger Rafsan, Gadget & Gear's managing director Nure Alam, chairman Jahangir Alam, director Md Ahsan Kabir Chowdhury, public speaker Don Samdani and Jamuna Group’s director Md Alamgir Alam was present at the programme.
Gadget & Gear's MD Nure Alam Shimu said, “All the models of iPhone 13 will be available in G&G stores, from 29 October. With every purchase of iPhone 13, customers will get up to 24 months’ 0 per cent EMI facility, up to Tk 10,000 as cashback, or ‘G&G exclusive gift & trade-in’ option.”
“All these iPhones are approved by BTRC & come with one-year official warranty.”
Apple's newest flagship iPhones are iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The storage capacity starts from 128GB and goes up to 1 TB at the high end.