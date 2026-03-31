City Bank inks deal with Titas Gas for utility bill collection

Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, deputy managing director and head of wholesale banking, City Bank PLC and Md Lutful Hyder Masum, general manager & company secretary, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Shahnewaz Parvez, managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC and Tahsin Haq, head of Corporate & Institutional Liability of City Bank PLC along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.