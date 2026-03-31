City Bank inks deal with Titas Gas for utility bill collection
City Bank PLC and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC have recently signed an agreement at Titas Gas Bhaban in Dhaka under which City Bank will be catering to utility bill collection for Titas through its distribution network and internet banking channels, reports a press release.
Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, deputy managing director and head of wholesale banking, City Bank PLC and Md Lutful Hyder Masum, general manager & company secretary, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Shahnewaz Parvez, managing director of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC and Tahsin Haq, head of Corporate & Institutional Liability of City Bank PLC along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.