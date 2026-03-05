Banglalink, Huawei ink deal to develop digital payments platform Mukto Pay

Banglalink’s payment service provider subsidiary, Neo PSP, has signed an agreement with global technology company Huawei to develop a next-generation digital payments platform for PSP, which will be launched under the brand name Mukto Pay, supporting the expansion of cashless financial services in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The agreement was signed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona on March 4 by Johan Buse, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, and Tim Zhou (Xiaofeng), Chief Operating Officer of Huawei South Asia, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.