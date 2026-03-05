Banglalink, Huawei ink deal to develop digital payments platform Mukto Pay
Banglalink’s payment service provider subsidiary, Neo PSP, has signed an agreement with global technology company Huawei to develop a next-generation digital payments platform for PSP, which will be launched under the brand name Mukto Pay, supporting the expansion of cashless financial services in Bangladesh, said a press release.
The agreement was signed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona on March 4 by Johan Buse, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, and Tim Zhou (Xiaofeng), Chief Operating Officer of Huawei South Asia, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.
Under the partnership, Mukto Pay will use Huawei’s mobile financial services platform to enable secure, high-volume, real-time digital transactions. The platform will support instant cashless payments and transfers with high reliability, scalability and bank-grade security.
The name “Mukto,” meaning “liberation,” reflects Banglalink’s vision of making financial services more accessible to everyone and echoes its role in expanding mobile connectivity across Bangladesh.
The initiative aims to support the country’s growing digital economy while improving financial access for unbanked and underbanked communities. It also reflects Banglalink’s transformation from a telecommunications provider into a broader digital operator integrating connectivity with digital platforms and financial services.
Earlier, Bangladesh Bank has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC); the official launch will commence immediately upon receipt of the regulatory approval.
Johan Buse, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, said, “At Banglalink, care for our customers and communities is at the heart of everything we do. Mukto Pay reflects our commitment to making digital financial services accessible to everyone across Bangladesh. We are pleased to partner with a world-class technology leader like Huawei to deliver a secure, reliable and inclusive digital payments experience that enables more people to participate in the country’s growing digital economy.”
Tim Zhou (Xiaofeng), Chief Operating Officer of Huawei, South Asia, said, “We fully acknowledge Banglalink’s digital strategy and are pleased to support this initiative by bringing Huawei’s latest fintech technologies to the Mukto Pay platform. Through this collaboration, we aim to enable secure and scalable digital financial services that contribute to Bangladesh’s ongoing digital transformation.”