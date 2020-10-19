IBBL gets two VISA awards

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has recently achieved two awards conferred by VISA, a global payment service provider, reports UNB.
The awards are -‘Excellence in Product Innovation’ and ‘Excellence in Prepaid Card Business’.
The awards were announced at the ‘VISA Leadership Concave’ held on October 15 in the digital platform.
The awards were given in recognition of instant virtual VISA card generation and maximum transactions through this card through Cellfin App of IBBL.
VISA awarded IBBL on the basis of business performance from July 2019 to June 2020 among its partner organisations.