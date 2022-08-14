Vivo E-store: hassle-free shopping at your fingertips

Vivo E-store provides its consumers with numerous facilities, including 100 per cent genuine and authentic products, to ensure customers trust and reliability. Apart from this, vivo also provides EMI options to consumers.
Additionally, it offers replacement, safe payment, and product insurance facilities to stay true to its customer service initiative by providing after-sale services.
David, product director of Vivo Bangladesh said, ‘Customers are enabling direct service using the Internet through electronic devices and sellers are also finding the e-store hassle-free. By doing so, it’s possible to save a lot of time. It can be said that e-store is an emerging concept in our country. And Vivo has added a new milestone to it.’
To avail this experience, users can check the Vivo E-store and buy products, which generally gets delivered in 24-48 hours in Dhaka and between 72-96 hours outside Dhaka city.
Consumers can also visit https://shop.vivo.com/bd.