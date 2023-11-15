Kurkure’s tasty new offer gathers crowd at KFC outlets

Kurkure and KFC Bangladesh have once again come together to introduce their enticing offer that has redefined the snacking experience. Consumers are turning promotional packs of crunchy Kurkure into a delectable reward – free KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth Tk 159, according to a press release.

This offer has especially resonated with the vibrant spirit of young Bangladeshis, with many of them lining up outside KFC outlets. These eager consumers are even sharing their excitement around the experiences of collecting this unique offer on social media.

The offer is applicable to all TK 10 and TK 25 promotional packs of Kurkure, and valid at all KFC outlets

Expressing his joy at the incredible consumer response, Pranav Mehta, country manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo said, “The collaboration between Kurkure and KFC has taken the enjoyment around snacking a notch higher. It's heart-warming to witness the enthusiastic response from our consumers that are stocking up on Kurkure packs to avail this delicious offer. This initiative not only enhances consumer engagement but also fosters brand loyalty among 'krunch' lovers. We are dedicated to making our consumers' snacking journey truly unforgettable with offers like this.”