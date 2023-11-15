Kurkure’s tasty new offer gathers crowd at KFC outlets

Kurkure and KFC Bangladesh have once again come together to introduce their enticing offer that has redefined the snacking experience. Consumers are turning promotional packs of crunchy Kurkure into a delectable reward – free KFC's Hot & Crispy Chicken worth Tk 159, according to a press release.
This offer has especially resonated with the vibrant spirit of young Bangladeshis, with many of them lining up outside KFC outlets. These eager consumers are even sharing their excitement around the experiences of collecting this unique offer on social media.
The offer is applicable to all TK 10 and TK 25 promotional packs of Kurkure, and valid at all KFC outlets
Expressing his joy at the incredible consumer response, Pranav Mehta, country manager (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo said, “The collaboration between Kurkure and KFC has taken the enjoyment around snacking a notch higher. It's heart-warming to witness the enthusiastic response from our consumers that are stocking up on Kurkure packs to avail this delicious offer. This initiative not only enhances consumer engagement but also fosters brand loyalty among 'krunch' lovers. We are dedicated to making our consumers' snacking journey truly unforgettable with offers like this.”
To partake in this one-of-a-kind offer, consumers can visit their nearest retail stores to purchase flavourful promotional packets of Kurkure at two attractive prices – TK 10 or TK 25. Once the tasty snack has been relished, the empty Kurkure packets serve as tickets to an additional snacking experience.
At any KFC outlet nationwide, consumers can place an order for their favourite KFC chicken item, and then present their empty Kurkure promotional pack at the cash counter. In return, consumers will be delighted with a Hot & Crispy Fried Chicken piece worth Tk 159*, absolutely free. But the excitement doesn't end here. During a single visit, consumers have the opportunity to redeem up to three empty Kurkure promotional packets basis multiple purchases of KFC chicken items. This means that to receive three complimentary pieces of Hot & Crispy Fried Chicken, customers will need to purchase at least three KFC chicken items.
Dipesh Masrani, marketing lead (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Nepal), PepsiCo Foods added, “This offer perfectly encapsulates the joy of snacking innovation where two iconic brands have come together. It's a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for our consumers. The overwhelming response and social media buzz only underscores the resonance of this offer with our snack-loving community. We're thrilled to redefine snacking for our Bangladeshi consumers!”
Rahman Tahsina, a customer who lined up outside KFC’s Gulshan outlet to avail the offer, shared her recent experience, “I never thought a snack could lead to such a delicious adventure! I recently enjoyed some Kurkure, and it became my golden ticket to free KFC chicken! Kurkure and KFC’s unique offer is definitely a game-changer. I’ve already shared this exciting experience with my friends, and I can’t wait to redeem more KFC chicken with my Kurkure promotional packs!”
This offer is designed for customers who delight in their favourite snacks. Please note that the offer is exclusively available for KFC dine-in and takeaway orders, and it will remain valid 31t December, 2023.