imo introduces SIM card binding feature

Moreover, to strengthen this security even further, imo urges its users to keep their OTP’s private. Sharing OTP’s with unknown sources comes as one of the primary reasons behind profile hacking.

Hence, it is suggested to never share OTP’s with anyone, as this information is not required by third parties. They also ensure Device Management and Multi-Device Management features, ensuring the imo account to be limited to the trusted device.

This gives users the idea of how many devices and which devices the account is being used in, and allows them to make necessary changes and management. Consequently, account usage remains transparent and in control.

Mehran Kabir, business director of imo Messenger, said, “Everyone has the right to safe and secure digital spaces. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is about informing and educating our peers and loved ones about the risks within the cyber world and ways to stay safe online. imo has been working relentlessly to provide users with advanced security features, and we will keep working towards this imperative with more innovative features dedicated to cybersecurity.”