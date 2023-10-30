imo introduces SIM card binding feature

Popular instant messaging app imo has been displaying promising efforts in ensuring the utmost security to its users through commendable online safety features, said a press release.
As a continuation of this very effort, imo introduced a new SIM Card Binding feature in September this year and is on its way to introducing Passkeys feature, waiting to be launched soon.
On the occasion of this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, imo further emphasizes the importance of a safe internet space through these new offerings.
Recognizing the rising importance of cybersecurity in today’s connected world, imo has been introducing an array of features to ensure users’ data protection for safer online spaces. Among them is the very recently introduced SIM Card Binding feature, which provides advanced login protection for users.
imo stands among the very first platforms to have introduced such a feature, under which, user accounts are strongly tied to their SIM cards allowing only a single device with the respective SIM card to log in to the account.
Consequently, this significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access. As hackers mostly attempt to infiltrate users’ accounts by stealing passwords and OTPs, enabling this feature will prevent them from being able to log in to the account from a different device. Users can independently choose to enable or disable this feature.
The instant messaging platform is also on its way to introducing the new Passkeys feature, scheduled to be launched soon. Owing to the ongoing necessity to introduce such cutting-edge security features, imo comes as one of the leading platforms to adopt this top-notch technology.
With a focus on cybersecurity, imo has been consistently encouraging users to adopt 2-step verification, while also educating them on the risks of sharing OTPs (One Time Passwords) with unknown people.
Adopting a 2-step verification process enables users to keep their account more secure by adding an extra layer of security, especially when users accounts were logged in on another mobile device.
Moreover, to strengthen this security even further, imo urges its users to keep their OTP’s private. Sharing OTP’s with unknown sources comes as one of the primary reasons behind profile hacking.
Hence, it is suggested to never share OTP’s with anyone, as this information is not required by third parties. They also ensure Device Management and Multi-Device Management features, ensuring the imo account to be limited to the trusted device.
This gives users the idea of how many devices and which devices the account is being used in, and allows them to make necessary changes and management. Consequently, account usage remains transparent and in control.
Mehran Kabir, business director of imo Messenger, said, “Everyone has the right to safe and secure digital spaces. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is about informing and educating our peers and loved ones about the risks within the cyber world and ways to stay safe online. imo has been working relentlessly to provide users with advanced security features, and we will keep working towards this imperative with more innovative features dedicated to cybersecurity.”