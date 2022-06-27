Islami Bank signs agreement with Pran-RFL

<p>Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has signed an agreement with Pran-RFL Group to provide point of sale (POS) service to its cardholders.</p><p>Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), clients will be able to buy products from Pran-RFL outlets using IBBL POS machines.</p>.<p>JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director of IBBL, and Uzma Chowdhury, finance director of Pran-RFL, signed the agreement.</p><p>Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and chief executive officer of IBBL, was also present, said a media statement Sunday.</p>