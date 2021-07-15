Jaya Ahsan becomes Berger’s Luxury Silk brand ambassador

Senior general manager (sales and marketing) at Berger Paints Bangladesh Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, general manager (marketing) at Berger Paints Bangladesh AKM Sadeque Nawaj and managing director and creative chief of Unitrend Limited Muneer Ahmed Khan were present at during the.
Under the agreement, Jaya will represent the brand in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for the next 2 years.
Jaya Ahsan was delighted to represent Barger’s brand. “…this will bring me newer fan engagement experiences to cherish lovingly,” she said.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury of Berger Paints said, “Actress Jaya’s acceptance and integrity are as alluring as her acting prowess, which Berger believes, must add a new flair to its brand value and market presence.”
Started its journey in 1970, Berger Paints Bangladesh has 14 strategically located sales depots, 16 Flagship Experience Zone outlets, 15 Franchisees across the country, and two factories in Dhaka and Chittagong.
The company employs about 1000 people and maintains a countrywide distribution network of above 3000 dealers