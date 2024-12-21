vivo X Series makes comeback with Flagship X200
Global smartphone manufacturer vivo is set to reintroduce its flagship X Series to the Bangladeshi market after a two-year hiatus, marking the return with its latest innovation—the vivo X200, said a press release.
Known for its advanced camera technology and unparalleled performance, the X Series has always been a favourite among tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.
The vivo X200 comes equipped with a telephoto camera developed in collaboration with renowned optics specialist ZEISS. Featuring a 50 MP sensor and 100x hyper-zoom capability, the smartphone captures distant scenes with extraordinary precision.
From photographing mountain peaks and moonlit skies to capturing moments from live sports events, the X200 transforms photography into a storytelling experience.
In addition to its photographic capabilities, the vivo X200 introduces the industry’s first 3rd-Gen silicon anode battery. Paired with semi-solid battery technology, the 5800 mAh BlueVolt battery ensures long-lasting performance even in extreme conditions, such as temperatures as low as -20°C.
The device also boasts a sleek quad-curved display and will be available in two striking colours, Natural Green and Cosmos Black.
vivo’s X Series last made headlines in Bangladesh with the X60 Pro, X70 Pro 5G, and X80 5G, which received widespread acclaim for their innovative camera systems. Notably, a 2022 short film 'Chakrakar' was shot entirely on the X80 5G, showcasing its professional-grade videography features.
The X200 builds on this legacy with enhanced technology, promising users a premium experience that combines cutting-edge innovation with sophisticated design.