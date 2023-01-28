Vivo Y16 gain popularity among students

Teachers, students and parents are busy with the new educational curriculum from the beginning of the year. In addition to the educational institutions, assistance from internet is also required to understand the new lessons.

But the smartphone’s battery keeps running out of charge as soon as the internet is turned on. Many of these phones are unable to store valuable files due to lack of storage. Also, spending long time on screen causes irritation to your eyes too.

Nothing to worry, vivo Y16 has already started diminishing the hassles of a student’s daily life. It has already won the hearts of students, according to a press release.