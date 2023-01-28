Vivo Y16 gain popularity among students

vivo Y16 has been introduced to the country from this running month. The 5,000mAh battery of this smartphone will guarantee a long-lasting usability within Tk 15,999.
With its 10W type-C fast charging system, the device just takes 2hrs and 30mins to get fully charged. You can casually go well with this for more than two days.
Its 6.51-inch HD Plus display with automatic blue light filter capability is always on to safeguard the eyes. So taking extra measures to protect your eyes while reading will come to an end.
Vivo Y16’s huge 64 GB storage along with a default 4GB RAM and another extended 4GB RAM is able to download and save high resolution images, videos, essential books and apps.
Besides, there is a multi-touch capacitive touch screen with side mounted finger print technology on the power button. It enables you enjoy the unique experience of quick turn-ons and turn-offs with taking smooth screenshots as well.
Students often need to take pictures of class notes from their friends. Y16 provides AI based dual rear back camera of 13 and 2 megapixels with macro lens facilities that capture small texts clearly. Which is why the resolution doesn’t ruin if you zoom the image. Besides, the 5 megapixels front camera will make you experience a great clicking ambience on your special moments.
vivo integrated Funtouch OS12 and Helio P35 technology in this smartphone as its operating system and core processor. The device is completely void of any motion lag or hang even with multiple handlings as it comprises good quality RAM.
Along with providing protection from fingerprints and smudges, the matte finish Stellar Black and Dazzling Gold variants of the smartphone will add a touch of personality to the aesthetic design. Hurry up and visit any authorized vivo store or e-store to grab this cool vivo Y16 to meet up your needs and budget.