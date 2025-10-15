Nisha Biswal leads TAG-Osiris partnership to guide investors on Bangladesh market entry via geopolitical risk analysis
The Asia Group (TAG) is pleased to announce the launch of its Bangladesh practice in strategic partnership with The Osiris Group (Osiris), a leading private equity, advisory, and consulting firm with deep Bangladesh roots, said a press release.
The collaboration combines TAG’s best-in-class expertise across the Asia-Pacific with Osiris’ on-the-ground team and network to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients investing in and operating across Bangladesh.
The new practice will be led by Nisha Biswal, TAG’s lead partner for South Asia. Biswal brings decades of experience in the region, having previously held top positions in the US government and founded the US-Bangladesh Business Council.
From Osiris, the practice will be anchored by Ambassador Farooq Sobhan, chairman of Osiris and one of Bangladesh’s most respected economic and foreign policy voices, and Jason Bajaj, managing partner and co-founder of Osiris, who brings more than three decades of global investment and operating experience across the Indo-Pacific.
“Bangladesh offers a compelling growth story with a large, youthful workforce, a globally competitive manufacturing base, and a fast-growing domestic market. At the same time, companies need sophisticated advice to navigate evolving macroeconomic conditions, regulatory and political change, infrastructure needs, and supply chain realignments. The TAG-Osiris partnership is built to meet that full spectrum of needs from GeoCommercial strategy to stakeholder engagement and on-the-ground delivery,” stated Biswal.
“Osiris has long partnered with global operators and leading local enterprises operating in Bangladesh, and this partnership is a force multiplier for foreign direct investment (FDI) and technology innovation,” said Jason Bajaj. Ambassador Sobhan added, “Our partnership with TAG aligns international ambition with local insight—bringing people, policy, and local execution to deliver results.”
TAG’s Bangladesh practice will support market entry and growth through commercial strategy, geopolitical risk analysis, and regulatory road-mapping, paired with government engagement on advocacy, policy analysis, and narrative positioning.
“Expanding our footprint in Bangladesh reflects TAG’s commitment to helping clients win across South Asia’s most consequential markets,” said Rexon Ryu, president of The Asia Group. “With Nisha at the helm and Osiris as our in-market partner, we are bringing an unmatched combination of strategic insight and local execution.”
TAG’s Dhaka presence joins the firm’s extensive network, including headquarters in Washington, DC, and offices in Bangkok, Canberra, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Mumbai, New Delhi, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.