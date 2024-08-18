Augmedix Bangladesh partners with Axentec for smart corporate connectivity
US-based startup and healthcare company, Augmedix, is set to receive corporate connectivity solutions from smart solutions provider Axentec PLC, ensuring more advanced and reliable service delivery.
Recently, Adil Hossain Noble, Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Axentec, and Rashed Mujib Noman, Country Director of Augmedix Bangladesh, signed an agreement to formalize this partnership.
Augmedix started its journey in 2012 under the leadership of Bangladeshi-origin American national Ian Shakil and co-founder Pelu Tran. Through Augmedix, US-based doctors can see patients from anywhere in the world using Google Glass. An assistant called scribe, helps provide patient information and collect necessary data. Augmedix Bangladesh has already recruited skilled young individuals as scribes, ensuring medical services as well as creating employment opportunities.
Md. Adil Hossain Noble, MD of Axentec PLC, stated, "Our in-building solution is designed to meet the highest standards of connectivity and reliability. We proudly support Augmedix Bangladesh's mission to provide innovative healthcare solutions."
"We are excited to partner with Axentec PLC to lay the foundation for our corporate connectivity infrastructure," said Rashed Mujib Noman, Country Director of Augmedix Bangladesh. "This collaboration will ensure our employees have access to reliable and uninterrupted services, enabling us to focus on delivering exceptional healthcare solutions.”
Present at the signing ceremony from Axentec were Abul Kalam Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Vice President, Khondoker Mosabber Hussain, General Manager and Azrin Hakim, Account Manager of Corporate Business.
Representing Augmedix Bangladesh were Zaved Parvez, Head of People, Ahasan Ul Alam Syed, Manager, Finance and Accounting, Tanim Gofur, Marketing Manager, Samina Mustareen, Senior Manager, Project Management and Annotation, Sameera Jahir Chowdhury