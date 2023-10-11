‘Shapla’ is now the official tax partner of Sonali Life Insurance

Recently a partnership has been announced between, Shapla Tax, a digital tax filing platform and the Sonali Life Insurance with the primary aim of infusing technological fluency in the tax filing process for all their employees.

This collaboration sets a new standard by granting Sonali Life Insurance's employees unique tax filing benefits and marking a substantial step towards universal financial literacy and digital proficiency within the corporate arena.

In an era where technology permeates every facet of our lives, Shapla is ushering the domain of tax into the digital age, making it accessible, comprehensible, and seamlessly navigable for all.