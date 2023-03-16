Local

Uber launches 'Rentals' service in Sylhet

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Courtesy

Ridesharing app Uber has launched an on demand rental service -- Uber Rentals -- in Sylhet.

It has enabled the riders to book a car and its driver for several hours at a stretch and make multiple stops on a journey, just as they would with their own car and travel to anywhere within Sylhet district, read a press release.

Riders can request a ride within minutes for a personalised experience with1 greater flexibility and convenience. The service will be available both for Sedan and XL cars, at an affordable price point of Tk 600 for a 2 hour/20 km package. Riders will have the option to choose from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 12 hours/160 Km.

The service provides great value to riders by giving them an option to do more by the hour in several situations, including for the times when they need to run several errands without having to book multiple trips.

Armanur Rahman, head of Uber Bangladesh and East India, said, “We are happy to serve the mobility needs of people through our expanded product portfolio that offers innovative mobility solutions backed by technology and we will continue to bring in products as per evolving market needs.”

Read more from Local
Post Comment