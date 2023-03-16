Uber launches 'Rentals' service in Sylhet

Riders can request a ride within minutes for a personalised experience with1 greater flexibility and convenience. The service will be available both for Sedan and XL cars, at an affordable price point of Tk 600 for a 2 hour/20 km package. Riders will have the option to choose from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 12 hours/160 Km.
The service provides great value to riders by giving them an option to do more by the hour in several situations, including for the times when they need to run several errands without having to book multiple trips.
Armanur Rahman, head of Uber Bangladesh and East India, said, “We are happy to serve the mobility needs of people through our expanded product portfolio that offers innovative mobility solutions backed by technology and we will continue to bring in products as per evolving market needs.”