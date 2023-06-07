ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo begins in Dhaka Thursday

A 3-day ROSA Kitchen, Bath & Living Expo 2023 will begin at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.
The country’s leading bathware and sanitaryware brand ROSA, a concern of AkijBashir Group, is supporting the expo as the chief patron and title sponsor.
More than 70 kitchen, bath, and living brands from home and abroad are taking part in the event, which is open to all from 10.00am to 7.00pm daily until 10 June.
The premier pavilion of AkijBashir Group displays the artistically futuristic sanitaryware and bathware products of ROSA. Besides ROSA, the latest products from Akij Board, Akij Ceramics, Akij Door, and Akij Tableware have taken their places in the pavilion.
Mohammod Khourshed Alam, director operations of AkijBashir Group, said, ‘We are happy to participate in ROSA 2nd KBL Expo 2023 as the title sponsor.”
“AkijBashir Group always loves to patronise any event on modern home building and lifestyle upgradation initiatives. This time we are coming up in KBL Expo with some stunning bath ware and panel board solutions which will satisfy consumers’ desire of building a dream home,” he added.
This expo is a great opportunity to present the new products, modern technologies, and skills of kitchen, bath, and living product producing, exporting, and trading role players.
The “Spot Order” part in the event is also a good step to push them forward. Along with the expositions, the ROSA – 2nd KBL Expo 2023 arranges Student Design Competition, Workshops, Buyer-Seller Meetings, Innovation Exchange and Job Search events.
And at every day of the expo there is a raffle draw segment with exciting prizes and offers.