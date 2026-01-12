Berger Paints presents immersive illusions exhibition ‘Hariye Giyechhi’

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited unveiled “Hariye Giyechhi by Berger Illusions”, an immersive illusions exhibition celebrating imagination, creativity, and the impact of interior design on wellbeing, at Aloki on 9 January 2026, said a press release.

At the core of the exhibition were exclusive Berger Illusions co-created with three renowned creative personalities — Architect & Actor Aupee Karim, Fashion Designer Sarah Karim, and Musician & Artist Arnob.