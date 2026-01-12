Berger Paints presents immersive illusions exhibition ‘Hariye Giyechhi’
Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited unveiled “Hariye Giyechhi by Berger Illusions”, an immersive illusions exhibition celebrating imagination, creativity, and the impact of interior design on wellbeing, at Aloki on 9 January 2026, said a press release.
At the core of the exhibition were exclusive Berger Illusions co-created with three renowned creative personalities — Architect & Actor Aupee Karim, Fashion Designer Sarah Karim, and Musician & Artist Arnob.
The showcased illusions demonstrated how artistic paint-based designs go beyond flat colours to create immersive interiors that inspire imagination and positively influence mood and mental wellbeing.
The event was attended by high-ranking government officials and corporate leaders, in the presence of Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, AKM Sadeque Nawaj, Chief Business Officer, and Salahuddin Tarek, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.
The campaign title “Hariye Giyechhi” reflects the idea of getting lost in imagination and thought — a creative state that Berger believes enhances emotional balance and productivity through thoughtfully designed interiors.
Speaking at the event, Rupali Chowdhury said, “Through ‘Hariye Giyechhi’, Berger continues its journey of redefining paint beyond surfaces. We believe well-designed interiors have the power to uplift the mind, inspire creativity, and enrich everyday living.”
The event also marked the launch of the Berger Privilege Card, with attending dignitaries becoming the first recipients. The card offers preferential rates on Berger Experience Zone services, available immediately, and will gradually include exclusive benefits from Berger’s strategic partners.
The evening concluded with the premiere of the campaign’s OVC, featuring the three collaborators, accompanied by a recomposed version of the iconic song “Hariye Giyechhi” by Arnob.
With this campaign, Berger reinforces its commitment to innovation, creativity, and wellbeing-driven interior experiences.