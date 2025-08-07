Visa Leadership Conclave 2025 affirms commitment to advancing digital empowerment in Bangladesh

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, hosted the Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2025 to reiterate its ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s journey towards a digitally advanced economy, said a press release.

This event held at Sheraton, Dhaka, celebrated the significant contributions of industry participants in Bangladesh's financial ecosystem.

This year’s event brought together representatives from over 60 organizations, including leading local and international banks, Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers, fintech platforms, Government and development agencies, diplomatic missions, and private sector leaders from e-commerce, retail, aviation, and agricultural technology (agri-tech).