Visa Leadership Conclave 2025 affirms commitment to advancing digital empowerment in Bangladesh
Visa, a global leader in digital payments, hosted the Visa Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2025 to reiterate its ongoing commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s journey towards a digitally advanced economy, said a press release.
This event held at Sheraton, Dhaka, celebrated the significant contributions of industry participants in Bangladesh's financial ecosystem.
This year’s event brought together representatives from over 60 organizations, including leading local and international banks, Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers, fintech platforms, Government and development agencies, diplomatic missions, and private sector leaders from e-commerce, retail, aviation, and agricultural technology (agri-tech).
The program began with opening remarks by Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan at Visa and featured a product demonstration by Ramakrishnan Gopalan, Head of Product for Visa in India and South Asia, who introduced Visa’s latest solutions.
Visa also recognized 17 outstanding organizations from Bangladesh’s banking, fintech, and retail sectors for their achievements between July 2024 and June 2025.
A total of 30 awards were presented, honoring excellence in categories such as fintech, merchant acceptance, e-commerce, cross-border payments, Visa Debit and Credit Card operations, and commercial cards, highlighting leadership and innovation in the nation’s growing digital economy.
Commenting on the occasion, Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia at Visa, said, “Bangladesh is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey, and Visa is proud to be a trusted partner in this transformation. Through strategic collaborations and the introduction of cutting-edge payment solutions, we aim to empower consumers, businesses, and communities across the country. The Visa Leadership Conclave is a celebration of shared success and a reflection of our vision to accelerate financial inclusion, drive innovation, and unlock the full potential of the digital economy in Bangladesh.”
At the event, Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan at Visa, stated, “At Visa, we recognise that the future of commerce in Bangladesh is rooted in inclusive and innovative digitization. As the nation continues its trajectory of rapid digital transformation, we are dedicated to collaborating closely with our partners to foster a robust, less-cash economy. This year’s Visa Leadership Conclave serves not only as a testament to progress but also affirms our collective commitment to building a more connected and resilient financial future.”
The conclave witnessed a keynote address by Ahsan H. Mansur, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and an award ceremony honouring significant contributions to Bangladesh’s digital payments sector. The event welcomed Visa’s distinguished partners, including representatives from banks, NBFIs, fintechs, merchants, and processors, with participation from Managing Directors, CEOs, and senior management teams.
The annual conclave is as a key forum for assessing progress, identifying emerging opportunities, and shaping the agenda for inclusive digital growth in Bangladesh. Visa remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing secure, adaptable, and customer-centric digital payment solutions that facilitate Bangladesh's evolution into a robust, digitally empowered economy.
This ongoing effort is driven through close collaboration with financial institutions, policymakers, and the broader private sector.