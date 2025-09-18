NOVOAIR offers special benefits for students travelling abroad

Private airline NOVOAIR has announced special benefits for Umrah pilgrims and students travelling abroad, offering them extra baggage allowance on domestic routes.

Usually, passengers can carry 20 kg of checked baggage and 7 kg of hand baggage.

However, Umrah pilgrims and outbound students will now be allowed to carry an additional 20 kg of checked baggage free of charge, NOVOAIR said in a press release on Wednesday.

With this, they can carry up to 40 kg of checked baggage on domestic flights, effective from today.