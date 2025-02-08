Win a pau pau plushie by completing seven orders on foodpanda
foodpanda, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform in Bangladesh, has launched the pau pau plushie quest campaign, offering customers the chance to earn a limited-edition pau pau plushie, said a press release.
To participate in the campaign, customers have to opt-in for the “plushie quest” badge in the panda rewards section of the foodpanda app and complete 7 food delivery/pick-up orders, each with a minimum value of Tk 499.
The offer will end on 20 February and is available only for food and pick-up orders, excluding groceries. The campaign is open in all areas where foodpanda operates.