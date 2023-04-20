NBR chairman calls for social integration of transgender community

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman and Internal Resource Division (IRD) senior secretary Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem urged everyone to come forward for social integration of the transgender community.
The NBR chief made remarks while addressing an event titled "Social Inclusion of Transgender Community" organised by Fair Group at capital’s Tejgaon on Saturday with Fair Group chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub in the chair, said a press release.
The NBR chief praised the Fair Group saying the company has set an extraordinary example in corporate initiatives by employing a good number of transgenders.
Fair Group chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said they already employed more than 30 transgenders in SBUs (different strategic business units) of our group. “We have taken steps to increase this number. All these we are doing to ensure social inclusion of transgenders community.” He requested all entrepreneurs to step forward to this end.
Additional inspector general of police (IGP) and head of Tourist Police Habibur Rahman was present as special guest. Referring his own initiatives for the neglected transgender community, he said, great steps taken by Fair Group will create very positive impact on the society.
Cultural personalities Shamim Ara Nipa, Sadia Islam Mou and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury also spoke at the event. They said it is everyone's responsibility to integrate transgender community into the mainstream of our society. Public-private joint efforts should ensure their human life.
Dhaka University professor Tawhida Jahan, Bandhu Social Welfare Society executive director Saleh Ahmed and TransEnd founder Lamia Tanha also participated.
Fair Group director Mutassim Daiaan delivered the address of welcome, and advisor and former senior secretary NM Zeaul Alam gave vote of thanks.
Fair Group chief marketing officer Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, chief financial officer Kazi Nasir Ahmed, Fair Group head of communication Hasnain Khurshed, Fair Group head of marketing JM Taslim Kabir, and other officials of Fair Group were present.
At the event, Fair Group handed over Eid gifts to its transgender’s employees.