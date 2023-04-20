NBR chairman calls for social integration of transgender community

National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman and Internal Resource Division (IRD) senior secretary Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem urged everyone to come forward for social integration of the transgender community.

The NBR chief made remarks while addressing an event titled "Social Inclusion of Transgender Community" organised by Fair Group at capital’s Tejgaon on Saturday with Fair Group chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub in the chair, said a press release.