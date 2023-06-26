Winners of ‘vivo’ photography competition to get ‘vivo Y36’

Global smartphone manufacturer ‘vivo’ is holding a photography competition. The competition started on 20 June and will continue till 3 July. The winners of the competition will receive the latest smartphone from vivo's Y series, the vivo Y36.
The participants will have to upload photos. The users of the vivo Y series will have to show the design of the phone to participate in the competition.
After taking the photo, the participants will have to upload it on their Facebook profile publicly with Hashtags. They will have to use ‘#vivo Bangladesh’, ‘#vivo Y36’, and ‘#Y So Cool’ as captions for the photo. One participant can upload multiple photos.
From all the photos, vivo will select six winners in three categories - excellent winner, popular winner, and lucky winner. The top three winners will be chosen based on the content quality of the photos and will be the excellent winners.
Two participants with the highest number of reactions on their Facebook post will win the popular awards. And one lucky participant will be chosen randomly as the lucky winner.
The winners will be selected on 7 July and their names will be announced officially on 10 July.