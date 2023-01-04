Bangladesh Team in Huawei’s Tech4Good final

Bangladesh team is attending the competition along with other 10 countries namely Ireland, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Algeria, Ecuador, Bahrain, Singapore, ASEAN Foundation, and Albania.
The winning team of the Tech4Good Global Competition 2022 will join the MWC 2023, and Huawei will bear all the necessary expenses to facilitate their journey as a reward. Besides, they will receive a one-on-one 60-minute consultation with Huawei executives and participate in the Catalyst Bootcamp Mentorship program, on top of winning prize money of $20,000, including winner certification and other lucrative rewards.
On the other hand, the runner-up of the competition will receive prize money of $15,000, a professional career development coaching session from Huawei HR experts, get the chance to participate in the Catalyst Bootcamp Mentorship program along with the certificate.
And the second runner-up of the competition shall receive winning the prize money of $10,000, along with the opportunity to learn from Huawei HR experts in the professional career development coaching session and Catalyst Bootcamp mentorship program, and the certificate.
Jason Li, board member of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, “It’s very prestigious for the nation that its young adults are so talented that they achieved their place in the Huawei Tech4Good finals for two successive years. This proves this land boasts immense potential and can safely rely on the youth to continue its prosperous journey.”
Team FloodNOT consists of four members from different universities across Bangladesh: Lazib Sharar Shaiok from BRAC University, Md Sajid Altaf from Islamic University of Technology, Mehreen Tabassum from Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology, and Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal from Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology.
They will present their project online to a panel of experienced judges. FloodNOT is attending the competition along with other finalists from Ireland, Azerbaijan, Italy, France, Algeria, Ecuador, Bahrain, Singapore, ASEAN Foundation, and Albania.
Huawei has also launched a people’s choice award in this competition. On Wednesday, 6:00pm, people can watch the competition live in YouTube (Link) and cast their vote for their favourite team.