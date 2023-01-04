Bangladesh Team in Huawei’s Tech4Good final

A Bangladeshi team consisting of four university students will compete in the final round of the Huawei Tech4Good competition, said a press release.

For this competition, 70+ teams across the globe submitted their projects to qualify for the final round. After screening by expert judges’ panel, one Bangladeshi Team earned its place in the top 11 and qualified to compete in the final round on Wednesday.

The mentioned team is participating this final with their far-fetched project titled ‘FloodNOT’. This project focuses to solve the flood problems in the urban areas with the use of modern technologies like AI, Cloud, IoT. The successful implementation of their project can help alert people about Flash Floods or asses the risk brought by the Flood in urban areas and make decisions how to tackle them.