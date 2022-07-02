Local

MetLife launches country’s first insurance focused comics

Prothom Alo English Desk
MetLife Bangladesh introduced the country’s first insurance-focused comics to present the concepts and benefits of insurance to people of all ages in an accessible and lively manner, said a press release.

In the comics titled “Hello Bima – The Comics”, two main characters Mitu and Rony answer many commonly asked questions about insurance, as they speak to the audience of a fair.

The comics can be read online here.

A majority of Bangladeshis still lack awareness of the benefits of insurance protection, and there are some misconceptions about insurance. Through Hello Bima comics, MetLife Bangladesh aims to help people understand more about insurance and create a more secured future.

Commenting on the launch of the comics, MetLife Bangladesh’s chief executive officer Ala Ahmad said, “We have introduced Hello Bima comics to make insurance more accessible and interesting for people of all ages. This marks the beginning of a new way for everyone to know about insurance and its many benefits.”

