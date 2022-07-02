MetLife launches country’s first insurance focused comics

A majority of Bangladeshis still lack awareness of the benefits of insurance protection, and there are some misconceptions about insurance. Through Hello Bima comics, MetLife Bangladesh aims to help people understand more about insurance and create a more secured future.
Commenting on the launch of the comics, MetLife Bangladesh’s chief executive officer Ala Ahmad said, “We have introduced Hello Bima comics to make insurance more accessible and interesting for people of all ages. This marks the beginning of a new way for everyone to know about insurance and its many benefits.”