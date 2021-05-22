MetLife to provide insurance services to North South University

MetLife Bangladesh has signed an agreement to provide group insurance services to North South University (NSU).

Through this agreement, the more than 950 faculty members and employees of North South University will have life and accidental insurance coverage.

More than 800 organisations in different sectors including educational institutions in Bangladesh take the customised services of MetLife.

Ala Ahmad, general Manager of MetLife Bangladesh, said, “Group insurance solutions enable organisations to stand beside employees and their families in their time of need. We are proud to be extending our services to NSU faculties and employees as they collectively contribute to building a stronger nation through education.”