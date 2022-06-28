Local

Nagad bags Visa ‘Excellence in Fintech’ award

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nagad logo
Prothom Alo illustration

Global payments service provider Visa has conferred mobile financial services provider (MFS) Nagad with the “Excellence in Fintech Product Innovation 2022” award for its easily accessible payment solutions and for enabling users to transfer money from their mobile wallets to any Visa card, UNB reports.

This was the first time Visa awarded the title to an MFS in Bangladesh.

Rahel Ahmed, chief executive officer of Nagad, received the award at the “Visa Leadership Conclave-Digital Payments for Smart Bangladesh 2022” recently held at a city hotel.

“We want to make people’s lives easier and this Visa award will inspire us to come up with more such solutions,” he added.

“We are delighted to recognise Nagad’s contribution through the ‘Excellence in Fintech Product Innovation 2022’ award,” Soumya Basu, Visa country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said.

Nagad and Visa jointly pioneered a solution a few months ago that allows consumers to use Nagad to transfer funds directly from their wallet to any bank account linked to a Visa card, he said.

