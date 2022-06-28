Nagad bags Visa ‘Excellence in Fintech’ award

Rahel Ahmed, chief executive officer of Nagad, received the award at the “Visa Leadership Conclave-Digital Payments for Smart Bangladesh 2022” recently held at a city hotel.
“We want to make people’s lives easier and this Visa award will inspire us to come up with more such solutions,” he added.
“We are delighted to recognise Nagad’s contribution through the ‘Excellence in Fintech Product Innovation 2022’ award,” Soumya Basu, Visa country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said.
Nagad and Visa jointly pioneered a solution a few months ago that allows consumers to use Nagad to transfer funds directly from their wallet to any bank account linked to a Visa card, he said.