Nagad offers 7pc cash back on payments for medicine in Dhaka and Chattogram

Under the campaign, a customer of Nagad will get instant cash back of 7 per cent, or up to a maximum of Taka 30, if they make the payment from their mobile wallet at 107 designated pharmacies in the capital and the port city.
To avail the offer after buying products from the pharmacies, customers will have to scan the QR code through his Nagad wallet or make the payment through the app or using USSD, said a press release.
One customer will receive a maximum of two cashbacks during the campaign. They can enjoy the cashback facility by meeting the conditions of Nagad. The campaign will run till 12 September, 2021.
Commenting on the campaign, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director and co- founder of Nagad, said, "The whole range of services of Nagad has been designed so that people feel encouraged to carry out more cashless transactions during the coronavirus pandemic."
"In addition, we are also aware so that customers can save money by using Nagad. Nagad is working to introduce interesting offers for the services related to the people's daily lives." he added.
For more details on the campaign related to pharmacies, visit Nagad's verified Facebook page and website (nagad.com.bd). Users also can find out the details by calling Nagad's customer service number 16167 or 09609616167.