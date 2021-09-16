NBR unveils Tk 84.8m VAT evasion against Buildtrade Group

The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate has unveiled a VAT evasion of Taka 84.8 million against Bashundhara Steel Complex of the Buildtrade Group.

The VAT Intelligence has already filed a case against the business entity.

Officials said a team of VAT Intelligence, headed by its assistant director M Mahidul Islam, conducted a drive at the firm and investigated its operations from July 2015 to June 2019.