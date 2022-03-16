Novoair may resume flights to Kolkata from 27 March

Novoair will also announce a holiday package very soon, it added.
India’s civil aviation directorate has already given its nod for the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from 27 March.
Commercial flights on the route have been suspended since 25 March, 2020 due to the pandemic. However, special flights were allowed to operate between Bangladesh and India, under the air-bubble agreement.
Currently, Novoair is operating domestic flights daily, including eight between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar.