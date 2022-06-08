NOVOAIR offers two nights free hotel in Cox’s Bazar

NOVOAIR offered free room hotels in Cox’s Bazar are:
Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, Hotel The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, and Grace Cox Smart Hotel. Apart from this offer, NOVOAIR announced attractive holiday packages with other renowned hotels.
NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar at 7:45am, 8:45am, 1000am, 11:00am, 2:20pm, and 4:00pm.
Similarly, flights from Cox’s Bazar to Dhaka are operated daily at 9:20am, 10:20am, 11:35am, 12:35pm, 3:55pm and 5:35pm.
Apart from Cox’s Bazar, NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Barishal, and Rajshahi and international destinations in Kolkata, it added.