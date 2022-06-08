Local

NOVOAIR offers two nights free hotel in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
NOVOAIR celebrates 9th anniversary
NOVOAIR celebrates 9th anniversaryFile photo

NOVOAIR announced two nights of the free hotel on purchasing two return tickets to Cox’s Bazar route, UNB reports.

To enjoy this offer, tickets must be purchased from the NOVOAIR sales counter by 30 June, and travel must be completed by 31 July, said a media release.

NOVOAIR offered free room hotels in Cox’s Bazar are:

Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, Hotel The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, and Grace Cox Smart Hotel. Apart from this offer, NOVOAIR announced attractive holiday packages with other renowned hotels.

NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar at 7:45am, 8:45am, 1000am, 11:00am, 2:20pm, and 4:00pm.

Similarly, flights from Cox’s Bazar to Dhaka are operated daily at 9:20am, 10:20am, 11:35am, 12:35pm, 3:55pm and 5:35pm.

Apart from Cox’s Bazar, NOVOAIR operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Barishal, and Rajshahi and international destinations in Kolkata, it added.

