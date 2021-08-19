Local

NOVOAIR to operate six flights daily to Cox’s Bazar

UNB
Dhaka
Novoair gets new aircraft. Photo: UNB
NOVOAIR will operate six flights daily to Cox’s Bazar from Friday.

NOVOAIR also announced attractive holiday package for Cox’s Bazar.

NOVOAIR will operate daily from Dhaka at 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 12 pm, 1:30 pm, 3 pm and 4:20 pm to Cox’s Bazar. Similarly, from Cox’s Bazar at 10:05 am, 11:05 am, 1:35 pm, 3:05 pm, 4:35 pm and 5:55 pm to Dhaka in compliance with the health guidelines issued by government.

Passengers will enjoy Cox’s Bazar tour with NOVOAIR holiday Package, starts from TK. 1,900 per month per person on EMI, which includes Air Fare and Hotel, Transfer at Cox’s Bazar, Breakfast and Many More.

To facilitate valued passengers, NOVOAIR have partnered with 20 leading private banks and 8 luxurious hotels at Cox’s Bazar.

According to the agreement, valued card members of those banks can enjoy this package with 0% interest which payable in 6 equal monthly installments.

Currently, NOVOAIR operates daily 6 flights to Chattogram, 6 flights to Jashore, 6 flights to Saidpur, 2 flights to Sylhet, 2 flights to Barishal and 2 flights to Rajshahi.

