NRBC Bank conferred with Krishi Padak

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Shibli Rubaiya Ul Islam, City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, RTV chairman Morshed Alam MP, RTV’s managing director Humayun Kabir, chief executive officer Syed Ashique Rahman, among others, spoke at the function.
RTV introduced the award last year and a total of eight persons and two organisations have received the prize in 10 categories.
Agriculture Minister and Awami League presidium member Md. Abdur Razzak received the RTV Agriculture Medal lifetime achievement award for special contribution in agriculture.
Among others Bangladesh Fish Research Institute (BFRI), Mymensingh and SKS Foundation also received awards in different categories.