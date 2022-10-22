Foodpanda sponsored Bangladesh team at Street Child World Cup 2022

The Street Child World Cup was held between 8 and 15 October 2022, which brought the underprivileged children from across the world together to take part in a football tournament.
This was a festival of arts and advocated for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.
It was the fourth Street Child football World Cup, following successes in South Africa (2010) Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).
SCWC 2022 gave deprived children across the globe a chance to represent their countries.
“From a very young age, I have enjoyed sports myself. It brings the world together regardless of background, gender or social disparities. I personally loved meeting and interacting with the girls, and I was genuinely touched by how, despite all their challenges, these girls are so positive and full of life,” said Ambareen Reza, managing director and co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh Limited.
Team captain Ms Jesmin Akhter said, “We are proud to be representing Bangladesh at SCWC 2022, Doha. It is indeed very thrilling to be a part of an international event.”
“Plus, walking into a playing field wearing the Bangladesh jersey gives us power, as if our nation is right there to cheer for us,” she added.
Since 2000, LEEDO has been operating as a non-profit, voluntary organisation. They aim at addressing the needs of the growing number of vulnerable street children in Bangladesh, providing them with shelter, food and education.