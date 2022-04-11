Oppo F21 Pro launched in Bangladesh

Global smart device brand Oppo unveiled the latest addition to their F series devices – F21 Pro – at a city hotel Sunday.

F21 Pro features a combination of innovation and art, pairing an extravagant design with top-notch features. It will retail for Tk 27,990 and pre-orders for the phone will begin on 11 April.

Oppo’s F series has always been famous for its attractive design and advanced features, and F21 Pro is no different, Damon Yang, CEO of Oppo Bangladesh Authorised Exclusive Distributor, said.