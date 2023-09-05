Renata Limited to use ‘Cash Pickup’ service of bKash

Pharmaceutical company Renata Limited has signed a deal with bKash to use its B2B (business to business) ‘cash pickup’ solution at 19 distribution depots across the country.
This will enable the company to save time and money in financial management at those depots. It will also help expanding the business. This type of B2B solution will make financial transactions easy, transparent and secure in every step of the supply chain starting from manufacturer to retailers.
Currently, customers across the country can make bKash payment while purchasing medicine at drugstores. However, as a result of this B2B solution, drugstores will also be able to pay the wholesale price of Renata-products directly through their bKash merchant account. This B2B service is expected to strengthen the country’s digital payment ecosystem as well.
Besides, under this agreement, the salaries and allowances of worker of Renata’s factory and distribution depots would be paid directly to their bKash accounts through the bKash’s ‘disbursement solution’.
Getting their salaries in bKash account, these workers can enjoy different services of bKash like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, grocery and shopping payment, purchasing bus-launch-train-air ticket, savings, etc.
Chief commercial officer of bKash, Ali Ahmmed and chief financial officer (CFO) of Renata, Alim Aolad Syed signed the agreement on behalf of their companies.
Among other dignitaries, Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer (CEO) of bKash; Mustafa S Kaiser Kabir, CEO and managing director of Renata Limited; Masrur Chowdhury, EVP and head of department, government partnership and business sales of bKash were also present.