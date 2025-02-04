Akij Tableware announces food plating reality show, offering Tk 2m in prizes
Following the overwhelming success and audience acclaim of its first season, Akij Tableware is proud to announce the return of Bangladesh's first-ever food plating reality show, "Akij Tableware Art of Plating," with the launch of its second season, said a press release.
The show aims to discover the nation’s most talented food plating artist, with the winner taking home a grand prize of Tk 1 million.
In addition to the grand prize, the competition offers substantial rewards for the runners-up. The first runner-up will receive Tk 500,000, while the second runner-up will be awarded Tk 300,000. Furthermore, the top 30 contestants will be honored with a variety of prizes, including crests, certificates, culinary courses, and exclusive dinner sets from Akij Tableware, culminating in a total prize pool of Tk 2 million.
Commenting on the initiative, Chief Operating Officer of AkijBashir Group Md. Khorshed Alam shared, "After receiving an enthusiastic response in season one, we have expanded this season to encompass a broader audience, uniting plating artists from all corners of Bangladesh. Our goal is to present the unique culture and storytelling embedded in food plating art to the world and enrich this creative field."
The highly anticipated reality show will be broadcast on NTV, Channel i, and Deepto Television, with availability on popular OTT platform Chorki. Participants are required to submit photos of their best food plating through the official website. From there, experienced and renowned chefs will select the top 30 contestants based on their creativity and skills, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talents on national television.
At a press conference held on Tuesday, 4 February, 2025 at a renowned hotel in the country, the chief judge of the show Chef Daniel C. Gomez, Head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group Md Shahriar Zaman, and Chief Operating Officer of the company Md Khorshed Alam, and officials of Akij Tableware were present. They shared insights into the upcoming season, underscoring its mission to celebrate food plating as an art form and provide a platform for local talent to shine on a national stage.
Interested individuals can register for the competition by visiting www.aop.com.bd and submitting their entries to participate in this prestigious reality show.