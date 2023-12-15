iFarmer, Padma Bank partner in financing cooperation

An agreement was signed between iFarmer and Padma Bank recently to accelerate financing cooperations for farmers and entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector in remote areas of the country.
This marks a remarkable partnership between Padma Bank and iFarmer to facilitate the farmers in many ways and allow their easy access to financial needs directly from financial institutions.
iFarmer has been providing agricultural advice and equipment-related services while purchasing farmers-produced goods to improve the agriculture ecosystem.
This agro-tech company is relentlessly working with more than 100,000 registered farmer families in Bangladesh.
Jamil M Akbar, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of iFarmer; Tarek Riaz Khan, Managing Director & CEO of Padma Bank Ltd., and Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, Deputy Managing Director & CBO of Padma Bank Ltd., were present at the signing ceremony.
Among the other high officials from both entities, Reasat Hayder, Head of Marketing and Operations-Agri Input & Omnichannel Activation of iFarmer; Md. Riazul Islam, EVP & Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Division of Padma Bank; and Sharif Moinul Hossain, EVP & Head of HRD of Padma Bank, were present with other senior officers of both institutions.