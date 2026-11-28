Mastercard Presents Rise Above All 10X, powered by MTB, was held at the KIB Complex in Dhaka on Friday, 27 November, drawing more than 5,000 attendees.

The 10th edition reaffirmed the event's position as the country's largest platform for leadership, personal growth and youth empowerment, reports a press release.

Organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy, the 12-hour event brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, content creators and entertainment personalities, who shared stories of success, resilience and purpose with students, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.