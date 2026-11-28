Rise Above All 10X draws 5,000+ young people in Dhaka
Mastercard Presents Rise Above All 10X, powered by MTB, was held at the KIB Complex in Dhaka on Friday, 27 November, drawing more than 5,000 attendees.
The 10th edition reaffirmed the event's position as the country's largest platform for leadership, personal growth and youth empowerment, reports a press release.
Organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy, the 12-hour event brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, content creators and entertainment personalities, who shared stories of success, resilience and purpose with students, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Ghulam Sumdany Don, CIO of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy, opened the event. "10 years ago, we started Rise Above All with the simple belief that the right conversation at the right time can change a young person's life," he said.
Speakers included top executives from LankaBangla Finance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, United Aygaz LPG, Bata Bangladesh, SQUARE Food & Beverage, ACME, BSRM Group, ONE Bank, CCI Bangladesh and Philip Morris Bangladesh, among others. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC said, "Investing in young minds is investing in the future of Bangladesh."
Zakia Sultana, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, said the platform "empowers them to dream bigger and rise above their challenges."
The program also featured the Leadership Adda, the Turkish Adda on Türkiye-Bangladesh business ties, and an Influencer Adda, along with a health talk by United Healthcare and partner sessions by OPPO, Shwapno, MTB and Mastercard. Actress Sabila Nur and actor Tawsif Mahbub were among the crowd favorites. The day ended with a performance by the band Warfaze, powered by Bata.
In the lead-up to the event, the team ran activations at 52+ clubs across 40+ universities. Since its inception, the platform has reached over 40 lakh students.
In association with Fit Elegance, United Aygaz was the energy partner, Shwapno the strategic partner and Bata the musical partner.
The event was co-sponsored by United Healthcare, Polar Ice Cream, Kool, OPPO, SMC Plus, Aqua Paints and Sheltech. Turkish Airlines was the airline partner, Coca-Cola the beverage partner, KFC the food partner and Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport the hospitality partner.
Prothomalo.com and The Daily Star were the communication partners, with Channel i as digital media partner and ICE Today as media partner.