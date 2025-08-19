bKash, Mercantile Bank sign deal on cash management

Mercantile Bank has signed an agreement with mobile financial service provider bKash to introduce automated cash management services seven days a week. The agreement was signed recently at the bank’s head office in the capital, according to a press release issued by the bank.

The press release stated that under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will provide automated cash management services seven days a week across the country through its online banking and card services, subject to account opening at the bank by bKash agents, dealers, and distributors. Mercantile Bank Managing Director (MD) Matiul Hasan and bKash Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Kamal Quadir were present at the signing ceremony.