bKash, Mercantile Bank sign deal on cash management
Mercantile Bank has signed an agreement with mobile financial service provider bKash to introduce automated cash management services seven days a week. The agreement was signed recently at the bank’s head office in the capital, according to a press release issued by the bank.
The press release stated that under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will provide automated cash management services seven days a week across the country through its online banking and card services, subject to account opening at the bank by bKash agents, dealers, and distributors. Mercantile Bank Managing Director (MD) Matiul Hasan and bKash Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Kamal Quadir were present at the signing ceremony.
Also present at the event were the bank’s deputy managing directors Md Zakir Hossain, Shamim Ahmed, Asim Kumar Saha, and Md Zahid Hossain; SEVPs Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan; head of MIS department Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah Harun; Uttara Branch head Muhammad Amir Hossain Sarkar; Gulshan Branch head Farid Ahmed; chief technology officer (CTO) Mohammad Mahmud Hasan; head of IMLD Department Tapon James Rozario; bKash chief financial officer (CFO) Moinuddin Mohammad Rahgir; chief commercial officer (CCO) Ali Ahmed; along with senior officials from both organisations.