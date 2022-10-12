tap introduces fund transfer, bill payment features for Visa card

From now on, tap customers will be able to pay any amount of their Visa credit card bills and transfer fund to Visa debit card of more than 35 commercial banks.
In order to process bill payment on tap, users must log in on the tap app and select the “Pay Bills” option. They must then choose the “Credit Card Bill” option and select “Visa Credit Card Bill” to enter their card number and bill amount payment and select “Remember me” option where the card would be saved for future payments. By using their Personal Identification Number (PIN), they can complete the payment.
Secondly, to process fund transfers to Visa debit cards on tap, users must log into the tap app and go to the more option then select the "Fund Transfer" option. They must then choose the "Visa Debit Card" option and enter their card number and amount, then select "Remember me" to save the card for future fund transfers. As a result, funds can now be transferred from the tap wallet to a bank account linked to 35 commercial banks Visa debit card issued in Bangladesh.
Dewan Nazmul Hasan, acting CEO of Trust Axiata Digital Limited said, “tap has enabled the facility to pay credit card bill and debit card fund transfer from home. In this way of making life easier through technology, tap will always move forward with the people of the country.”
Soumya Basu, country manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa said, “These innovative features enable money movement for our cardholders 24/7, thereby giving them more power over their finances. We are confident this will empower millions of digital payment users in Bangladesh to transfer funds between their preferred payment instruments like tap and Visa cards.”
Anwar Uddin, deputy managing director of Southeast Bank Limited said, “Now, tap customers can pay bills on Visa credit card and send money to Visa debit card at anytime from anywhere. We hope that we will jointly introduce more services in future.”
Customers can call tap helpline 16733 for more information on Visa credit card bill payments and fund transfers to Visa debit card.