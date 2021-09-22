Pathao settles 265 complaints in July-August

The DNCRP published its online based Customer Satisfaction Inventory report recently, taking the tracks from 01 July to 31 August this year.
During this period, Pathao received only 267 complaints and settled 265 of them, topping the complaint settlement list with 99.25 per cent.
A Pathao spokesperson said that it is the way of Pathao Service Strategy to ensure customer satisfaction all the way and the service quality would be improved in the coming days.
Though there are some issues which are yet to be solved but such a promising inventory report from DNCRP is an achievement for Pathao, the spokesperson added.