vivo brings special service day offer

Special discounts on spare parts of some specific models of vivo smartphones will be available.

Users will get an exciting 10 per cent sale on chargers, data cables, and earphones. Flash repair will also be provided within an hour. Besides, they will get free USB wire C-grey TPE, free protective film, and free software upgrade.

Apart from this, free sanitisation, cleaning, and disinfection service will be available for your smartphone maintenance. There will be game services to dispel the boredom users may have while servicing. In addition, they have arranged amazing special gifts for the customers as well.