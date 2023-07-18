vivo brings special service day offer

vivo has organised a special service day offer in their dedicated customer care from 18 July to 20 July.
In a press release, the mobile brand said the three day long offer includes various alluring deals, from discounts on specific products of vivo to free customer services. The customers can avail this value-added service from the nearest authorised service center of vivo.
Special discounts on spare parts of some specific models of vivo smartphones will be available.
Users will get an exciting 10 per cent sale on chargers, data cables, and earphones. Flash repair will also be provided within an hour. Besides, they will get free USB wire C-grey TPE, free protective film, and free software upgrade.
Apart from this, free sanitisation, cleaning, and disinfection service will be available for your smartphone maintenance. There will be game services to dispel the boredom users may have while servicing. In addition, they have arranged amazing special gifts for the customers as well.
vivo creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world.
Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.
While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies.
vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorised by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.