Samsung retains top spot in global smartphone shipments for Q2 2022

The South Korean smartphone giant successfully maintained its leadership position despite a slowdown in the smartphone market.
During the second quarter of 2022, the leading smartphone manufacturer shipped nearly 60 million smartphone units out of 275 million units globally and captured a 21 per cent share of the global smartphone market compared to 18 per cent last year.
This achievement has primarily been driven by strong sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy A series.
In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, “Samsung is on the constant lookout to offer the latest advancements in innovation for its customers, and achievements like these motivate us towards that even more. I want to thank all our customers for driving us towards such accomplishments, and we shall continue our efforts to offer the best of tech for days to come.”