Samsung retains top spot in global smartphone shipments for Q2 2022

This achievement has primarily been driven by strong sales of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy A series.

In this regard, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, “Samsung is on the constant lookout to offer the latest advancements in innovation for its customers, and achievements like these motivate us towards that even more. I want to thank all our customers for driving us towards such accomplishments, and we shall continue our efforts to offer the best of tech for days to come.”