Daraz 11.11 – The biggest sale of the year returns from 10 November

Daraz Bangladesh is gearing up for its biggest shopping event of the year as 11.11 – The Biggest Sale of the Year returns from 10 November at 8:00 pm and continues until 21 November 2026, reports a press release.

The campaign brings together attractive deals across categories, exclusive brand offers, exciting giveaways and multiple opportunities for customers to enjoy greater value throughout the shopping event.

With a focus on delivering greater value, the campaign features Flash Sales with discounts of up to 80 per cent, Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off and a Clearance Sale offering up to 80 per cent off.

Customers can also explore Mega Deals at the lowest market prices, enjoy up to 20 per cent discounts on prepayments through eligible payment offers, and benefit from site-wide Delivery discounts alongside free delivery on selected products.

Adding to the launch-day excitement, Brand Rush Hour will bring exclusive discounts from leading brands for six to seven hours.