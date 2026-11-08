Daraz 11.11 – The biggest sale of the year returns from 10 November
Enjoy Flash Sales up to 80 per cent off, savings up to 20 per cent on Prepayment, free delivery and exciting giveaways.
Daraz Bangladesh is gearing up for its biggest shopping event of the year as 11.11 – The Biggest Sale of the Year returns from 10 November at 8:00 pm and continues until 21 November 2026, reports a press release.
The campaign brings together attractive deals across categories, exclusive brand offers, exciting giveaways and multiple opportunities for customers to enjoy greater value throughout the shopping event.
With a focus on delivering greater value, the campaign features Flash Sales with discounts of up to 80 per cent, Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off and a Clearance Sale offering up to 80 per cent off.
Customers can also explore Mega Deals at the lowest market prices, enjoy up to 20 per cent discounts on prepayments through eligible payment offers, and benefit from site-wide Delivery discounts alongside free delivery on selected products.
Adding to the launch-day excitement, Brand Rush Hour will bring exclusive discounts from leading brands for six to seven hours.
This year's campaign also brings exciting giveaway opportunities through the Add to Cart and Win contest with the chance to win a Walton 6kg Top Loading Washing Machine, a Begasso Highland 24-inch Baby Bicycle, a Haier ZenGlow 30 litre Water Heater courtesy to corresponding sponsored brands.
Also, the 11.11 Jackpot contest where customers can win an iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) as 1st prize courtesy to Mastercard, a Walton 157L Refrigerator and a Minister 32-inch HD Smart Android LED TV courtesy to respective sponsored brands.
The excitement begins even before the campaign goes live. On 10 November, customers can join a Spin the Wheel event on Daraz Bangladesh's Facebook Live from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm for a chance to win prizes.
Throughout the campaign, surprise Flash Vouchers will also be made available. Daraz Choice customers can enjoy additional benefits, including free delivery on purchases of three items and a Buy 5 Get 1 Free Gift offer with free delivery.
To make shopping even more rewarding, Daraz has partnered with more than 18 banks, card schemes and mobile financial service providers, including bKash, Nagad, City Bank PLC, Dhaka Bank PLC, Eastern Bank PLC, LankaBangla Finance PLC, Midland Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, NCC Bank PLC, ONE Bank PLC, Prime Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, Southeast Bank PLC, Trust Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, Mastercard, and UnionPay International.
Customers can enjoy savings of up to 20 per cent through exclusive discounts and cashback offers across eligible payment methods. Adding to the excitement, Mastercard cardholders can stand a chance to win an iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB), with one winner selected based on the highest total number of orders through eligible Saved Card transactions on Daraz during November.
Additional benefits include special cashback offers through EBL ZIP and NRB Bank Credit Cards, alongside installment facilities of up to six months at zero per cent interest for eligible customers, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
The campaign is supported by an extensive lineup of brand partners. Himalaya, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, ACI, Marico and Haier join as Exclusive Platinum Partners. Gold Sponsors include Godrej, Fresh Hygiene, Vision, Bata, Lotto, Realme, Zayn & Myza and Nestlé, while Motion View, NeoCare,
Dabur, SESA, Minister, TP Link and Acer join as Silver Sponsors. Together, these partnerships bring customers attractive offers across electronics, fashion, FMCG, health and beauty, home appliances and lifestyle categories.
Commenting on the campaign, Ben Yi, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, “11.11 is an important opportunity for us to bring together customers, brands and sellers through one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Our focus goes beyond offering attractive discounts. We want to make online shopping more rewarding by bringing customers better value, greater convenience and more ways to benefit from every purchase. This year, with our extensive brand and payment partnerships, exciting giveaways and a wide range of offers, we look forward to making 11.11 a memorable shopping experience for customers across Bangladesh.”
Customers can explore the offers and participate in the campaign by visiting the Daraz 11.11 Campaign Page or downloading the Daraz app. They can also follow Daraz Bangladesh's social media channels for the latest campaign updates and announcements.