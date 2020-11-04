PRAN Milk Powder launches ‘Amar Little Star’ campaign

PRAN Milk powder has launched the ‘Amar Little Star’ campaign for children.
Participants can win attractive gifts by sending his or her children’s photos or videos on various household and innovative activities at PRAN Dairy’s Facebook page.
The campaign started on October 29 and will continue till 15 November.
Toshan Paul, head of Marketing at PRAN Milk Powder, said, “Educational institutions are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though children are now staying home, their work and learning are continuing. Children are keeping themself busy in diversified works.
“The aim of ‘Amar Little Star’ campaign is to accelerate the development of children’s health.”
Mahmudul Hasan Sarkar, deputy brand manager at PRAN Milk Powder, said that to join the campaign, participants need to send photo or video of their children’s activity including PRAN Milk Powder packet on campaign related post from PRAN Dairy Facebook page (www.facebook.com/prandairy).
Television, Microwave Woven, Blender, Pressure Cooker, Electric kettle and many gift hampers will be given as a winner of the campaign.