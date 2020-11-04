PRAN Milk Powder launches ‘Amar Little Star’ campaign

PRAN Milk powder has launched the ‘Amar Little Star’ campaign for children.

Participants can win attractive gifts by sending his or her children’s photos or videos on various household and innovative activities at PRAN Dairy’s Facebook page.

The campaign started on October 29 and will continue till 15 November.

Toshan Paul, head of Marketing at PRAN Milk Powder, said, “Educational institutions are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though children are now staying home, their work and learning are continuing. Children are keeping themself busy in diversified works.