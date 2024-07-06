Nilufer, Shamsuzzaman reelected as Midland Bank chairman, vice chairman
Nilufer Zafarullah and Shamsuzzaman have been re-elected as chairman and vice chairman of Midland Bank PLC, respectively, for the next two years.
The election took place at the 155th meeting of the bank’s board of directors on 30 June, read a press release.
Nilufer Zafarullah served as vice chairman of the board of Midland Bank from its inception to 2018 and she has been serving as chairman since then. She was a member of the 9th and 10th parliament.
An architect by profession, she is a member of the board of trustees of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and Chittagong Independent University (CIU).
Shamsuzzaman is a nominee director of Liberty Knitwear Ltd. in the board of Midland Bank PLC. He acted as the chairman of the risk management committee and member of the audit committee of the Bank in his previous term.
Shamsuzzaman is the managing director of Liberty Knitwear Ltd., Orient Chem-tex Ltd. Micro Fiber Ltd. Midland Knitwear Ltd., A-One Polar Ltd., Tangon Garments Ltd. and Turbingen Chemicals (BD) Ltd.