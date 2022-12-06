Daraz to live stream BPL’23

A signing ceremony was held to this end at The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.
Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, CCAO; and Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO; along with other representatives from Daraz Bangladesh were present.
Special guests from BCB, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO, Mr. Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick, member secretary, BPL governing council and director, BCB, and others also graced the event, in addition to other representatives.
High officials from CEMS Global and WST consortium, including Maksudur Rahman, CEO and Business Head, WST; Meherun N Islam, Chairman and Group Managing Director, CEMS; and Syed Tanveer Qamrul Islam, Executive Director, CEMS; were also present at the event, alongside respected media personnel.
Daraz Bangladesh has continuously devised various unique initiatives. This partnership with BCB is yet another noteworthy approach by Daraz, exemplifying the company’s efforts for enhancing the user experience through timely engagements.
The partnership was facilitated under CEMS-Global, a multinational exhibition and convention organizer committed to organizing professional B2B trade shows. CEMS-Global and the WST consortium are the global media rights holder for BPL, connecting Daraz to secure exclusive online streaming rights for this upcoming cricket extravaganza.
Participants at the signing ceremony talked about Daraz’s ever-evolving role in ensuring top-notch user experience while shedding light on CEMS-Global and the media rights of BPL. Moreover, representatives from BPL congratulated all the parties for their successful efforts and held a comprehensive discussion on the upcoming ninth season of BPL.
On the occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, “Bangladeshi people will now get the opportunity to watch the 9th edition BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) matches free on Daraz. The best part of the initiative is that people who are constantly on the go can now enjoy their favorite matches live from Daraz app.”
Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, CEO of BCB, stated, “I feel delighted that Daraz came forward with much enthusiasm to Livestream all the matches of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 edition. This is very special and exciting news for friends of BPL and Bangladesh cricket. The BPL is, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most popular domestic cricket event. I thank Daraz for taking such initiatives and contributing to the development of Bangladesh cricket. I also thank CEMS Global and WST consortium for acquiring the media rights for the upcoming edition of BPL T20.”
Daraz Bangladesh apps are available here; (Android) and iOS.